Deeds filed April 5, 2017

April 11, 2017

Deeds Recorded April 5, 2017                       62     BRIGHTON   EAGAN, ELIZABETH C et ano to GOODMAN, MARGARET A Property Address: 95 COMMODORE PARKWAY, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11842  Page: 170 Tax Account: 123.18-1-30 Full Sale Price: $171,900 GULLACE, CHRISTOPHER M to CARLSON, DEREK  et ano Property Address: 754 PENFIELD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11842  Page: 162 Tax Account: 123.18-2-47 Full Sale Price: $168,000   CHILI   SAVIDGE, ANGELA J et al to HANNAH, DANIEL Property ...

