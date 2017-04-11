Don't Miss
Donald Trump Jr. nixes 2018 New York bid, but maybe later

By: The Associated Press Jonathan Lemire April 11, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr., rumored to be eyeing a move to follow his father's footsteps into politics, will not be a candidate for governor of New York next year but is not ruling out a possible run for office in the future. The younger Trump, in an interview Monday with The Associated Press, ...

