Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Federal Tax Liens for April 5, 2017

Federal Tax Liens for April 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.     CARDON, KAREN A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $56,954.43

