Fourth Department – Discovery Dispute: Integrated Voice & Data Systems v. Lewandowski

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Discovery Dispute Striking Answer – Willful, Contumacious, or Bad Faith Integrated Voice & Data Systems v. Lewandowski CA 15-01607 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs and the defendant AT Technology provide commercial telecommunication services to businesses. The individual defendants are plaintiffs’ former employees. Both had resigned and accepted ...