Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 5, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BERG, KEVIN M 675 PARMA CENTER ROAD, HILTON, NY 14468 Favor: MAVILIO, MARIE Attorney: JOHN J PISATURO ESQ Amount: $1,746.67 BOMBERRY, ERICA N 18 CRITTENDEN WAY, ROCHESTER, NY 14623 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 FLETCHER, JEANETTE M 436 PECK ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo