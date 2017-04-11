Leclair Korona names new managing partner

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Steven E. Cole has been named managing partner at Leclair Korona Vahey Cole LLP. Cole follows Paul Leclair, who managed the firm since its formation in 2007. "This is an exciting time for the firm. In the past year, we have focused on meeting the needs of our long-standing clients as well as cultivating new client relationships. Our move ...