Mechanic's Liens for April 5, 2017

Mechanic’s Liens for April 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2017 0

Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement.   TIMES SQUARE ASSOCIATES LLC Favor: E PLUMBING & PIPING INC Amount: $4,462 Property Address: 45 EXCHANGE BOULEVARD ROCHESTE   CINEMARK USA INC Favor: DLB METAL INC Amount: $24,554 Property Address: 2291 ...

