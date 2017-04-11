Don't Miss
Mortgages filed April 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded April 5, 2017                       69   BROCKPORT   KEENER, DOUGLAS A & SHARWELL, ERIN E Property Address: 101 PARK AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1930 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $102,800.00 MAIER, DANIEL J Property Address: 24 SCARLET PINE CIR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9651 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $130,055.00   EAST ROCHESTER   CORDOVA, JUAN E & CORDOVA, NICOLE A Property Address: 305 W ELM ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-2226 Lender: CNB ...

