Phillips Lytle partner named to FCC committee

Douglas W. Dimitroff, a partner with Phillips Lytle LLP, has been named to the new the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) newly created Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee (BDAC). Dimitroff, a past president and current board member of the New York State Wireless Association (NYSWA), is among will serve as a representative of NYSWA and will Chair the Model Code for Municipalities working ...