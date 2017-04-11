Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Pro Bono Spotlight: ‘Art of Lawyering’ is recruiting artists and guests

Pro Bono Spotlight: ‘Art of Lawyering’ is recruiting artists and guests

By: Nora A. Jones April 11, 2017 0

Oct. 19 may seem like a long time from now, but not to the committee organizing the 2017 Art of Lawyering fundraiser for Volunteer Legal Services Project, Inc. “October will be here in the blink of an eye,” said David Tennant, AOL Committee Co-Chair. “We are excited about having the silent auction at Village Gate again, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo