Pro Bono Spotlight: ‘Art of Lawyering’ is recruiting artists and guests

Oct. 19 may seem like a long time from now, but not to the committee organizing the 2017 Art of Lawyering fundraiser for Volunteer Legal Services Project, Inc. “October will be here in the blink of an eye,” said David Tennant, AOL Committee Co-Chair. “We are excited about having the silent auction at Village Gate again, ...