Schumer pushes bill to block synthetic opioids at borders

Schumer pushes bill to block synthetic opioids at borders

By: The Associated Press April 11, 2017

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer is throwing his support behind a bill that would boost federal resources to prevent and combat synthetic opioid addiction. The New York Democrat will announce his support for the legislation Tuesday in both Schenectady and Rochester, where he says there have been increases in crimes, ...

