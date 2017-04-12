Don't Miss
Deeds filed April 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded April 6, 2017                       53   CHILI   OLSON, JUSTINE L et ano to SAVIDGE, ANGELA  et ano Property Address: 8 ASTON VILLA, CHILI 14514 Liber: 11842  Page: 694 Tax Account: 158.01-6-83 Full Sale Price: $212,000   GREECE   MALN PROPERTIES LLC to CORDERO, EQUAZIA Property Address: 118 ARCADIA PARKWAY, GREECE 14612 Liber: 11842  Page: 646 Tax Account: 046.14-2-1 Full Sale Price: $123,000 FALKNER, GREGORY J to KARKER, RONALD J Property Address: 68 ...

