Eric Colavecchio | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Eric Colavecchio has been promoted to project executive at LeChase Construction Services LLC. In this role, Colavecchio will manage large or multiple projects for core clients, with accountability for quality, value and safety, as well as responsibility for overseeing recruitment and training of project team members. Colavecchio joined LeChase in 1999. Prior to this promotion, he worked ...