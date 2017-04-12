Eric Colavecchio | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2017 0

Eric Colavecchio has been promoted to project executive at LeChase Construction Services LLC. In this role, Colavecchio will manage large or multiple projects for core clients, with accountability for quality, value and safety, as well as responsibility for overseeing recruitment and training of project team members. Colavecchio joined LeChase in 1999. Prior to this promotion, he worked ...

