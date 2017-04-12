Ex-Cornell fraternity president gets probation in sex offense case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A former fraternity president at Cornell University who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sex offense was sentenced Tuesday to six years of probation. Wolfgang Ballinger was a 21-year-old junior last year when he was charged with first-degree attempted rape, first-degree criminal sex act with a helpless victim and sexual misconduct after a woman told police about ...