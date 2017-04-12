Ex-Cornell fraternity president gets probation in sex offense case

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post SUSAN SVRLUGA April 12, 2017 0

A former fraternity president at Cornell University who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sex offense was sentenced Tuesday to six years of probation. Wolfgang Ballinger was a 21-year-old junior last year when he was charged with first-degree attempted rape, first-degree criminal sex act with a helpless victim and sexual misconduct after a woman told police about ...

