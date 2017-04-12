High Falls Brewery trademark case ended

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A federal lawsuit filed by the parent company of High Falls Brewery over the alleged infringement of its Calypso Colada trademark is over. “Everything has been resolved to the satisfaction of both parties,” said Mary Beth Popp, director of corporate relations for North American Breweries. She declined to elaborate. On Tuesday, High Falls’ lawyers filed a notice of ...