Home / Law / High Falls Brewery trademark case ended

High Falls Brewery trademark case ended

No details provided on resolution of suit

By: Bennett Loudon April 12, 2017 0

A federal lawsuit filed by the parent company of High Falls Brewery over the alleged infringement of its Calypso Colada trademark is over. “Everything has been resolved to the satisfaction of both parties,” said Mary Beth Popp, director of corporate relations for North American Breweries. She declined to elaborate. On Tuesday, High Falls’ lawyers filed a notice of ...

