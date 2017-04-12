Don't Miss
Jennifer Bills | LeChase Construction Services LLC

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2017 0

Jennifer Bills has been promoted to business development coordinator at LeChase Construction Services LLC. In this role, Bills will be the marketing point person for the K-12 market, with responsibility for driving proposals, interviews, collateral/promotional materials and events, including tradeshows. She also will lead, implement and maintain the firm’s Customer Care program. Prior to this promotion, ...

