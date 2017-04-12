Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 6, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ABERCROMBIE, MARLON DEXTER 127 LELAND ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14617 Favor: ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Attorney: PETER J CRAIG & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $22,230.41 BOOTH, MICHAEL J 163 ANGELUS DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14622 Favor: CAPITAL ONE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo