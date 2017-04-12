Lawyers’ Fund paid out $9.2 million last year

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The New York state’s Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection last year paid out 155 awards totaling $9.2 million, including about $265,000 paid out to clients of four former western New York attorneys. The western New York payouts included five awards, totaling $43,916, to former clients of Christina Agola, who practiced in Rochester, but was disbarred in ...