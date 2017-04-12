Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed April 6, 2017

Mortgages filed April 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded April 6, 2017                       52   BROCKPORT   REYNOLDS, JOSEPH A & REYNOLDS, VICTORIA A Property Address: 5 TALAMORA TRL, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-3005 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $36,000.00 MENGE, DAVID H & MENGE, MARY K Property Address: 315 ROOT RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9730 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00   FAIRPORT   DUNN, ROBERT S Property Address: 5 HENLEY PL, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-3813 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo