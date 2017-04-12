Don't Miss
Partisan battles pose ‘real danger’ for Supreme Court, chief justice says

By: The Washington Post ROBERT BARNES April 12, 2017 0

TROY — Chief Justice John Roberts said Tuesday that the Supreme Court has gone about its work in a "completely nonpartisan way" since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, but that the bitter political battle waged over confirming Scalia's replacement poses a "real danger" for the court. At a question-and-answer session at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, university ...

