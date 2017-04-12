Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump taps lawyer involved with Trump U case for federal job

Trump taps lawyer involved with Trump U case for federal job

By: The Associated Press Michael Biesecker and Gary Fineout April 12, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a top aide to Florida's attorney general, Carlos G. Muniz helped defend the office's decision to sit out legal action against Trump University. Now the president is naming him to be the top lawyer in the U.S. Education Department. President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate Muniz to serve as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo