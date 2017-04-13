Trailblazing Judge Abdus-Salaam mourned by NY legal community

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the first African-American woman to serve on New York's top court and the first female Muslim judge in the United States, was found dead in the Hudson River Wednesday, police said. She was 65. The body of Abdus-Salaam, a native of Washington, D.C., was found fully clothed in the river in Upper Manhattan at ...