Don't Miss
Home / News / Chicago judge charged with federal mail and bank fraud

Chicago judge charged with federal mail and bank fraud

By: The Associated Press April 13, 2017 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal mail and bank fraud charges have been filed against an Illinois judge in connection with an alleged mortgage fraud scheme. Judge Jessica A. O'Brien was accused Wednesday of lying and concealing relevant facts from lenders to obtain more than $1.4 million in mortgages. The mortgages were obtained for Chicago investment properties she ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo