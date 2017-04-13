Chicago judge charged with federal mail and bank fraud

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal mail and bank fraud charges have been filed against an Illinois judge in connection with an alleged mortgage fraud scheme. Judge Jessica A. O'Brien was accused Wednesday of lying and concealing relevant facts from lenders to obtain more than $1.4 million in mortgages. The mortgages were obtained for Chicago investment properties she ...