Court Calendars for April 14, 2017

Court Calendars for April 14, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. RICHARD A. DOLLINGER 9:30 a.m. 1—Tolar v Tolar – Fauna M. Pappalardo – Deborah Indivino 2—Oreilly-Morshead v Oreilly-Morshead – Badain & Crowder – Legal Aid Society – Lisa Maslow 3—Perkins v Perkins – Lisa A Sadinsky – Beckerman & Beckerman City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Effrain Torres & Maria Torres v Lorenzo Young & Jamel Cooke, 28 ...

