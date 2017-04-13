Don't Miss
Deeds filed April 7, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded April 7, 2017   65   BRIGHTON GOLDBERG, LOUISE  to ESTEVES, ANTONIO Property Address: 136 BURKEDALE CRES, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11843  Page: 277 Tax Account: 123.13-2-45 Full Sale Price: $139,000 STARKE, KATHRYN S to TREPANIER, ERIK  et ano Property Address: 134 COLONIAL VLLGE RD, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11843  Page: 371 Tax Account: 138.06-2-24 Full Sale Price: $200,000   CHILI PERRI, KEVIN J et ano to CRUZ, JESSE R et ano Property ...

