Former President Clinton to speak at Geneva college graduation

Former President Clinton to speak at Geneva college graduation

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2017 0

Former President Bill Clinton will will deliver the commencement address at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva on May 14. Hobart and William Smith President Mark Gearan has had a long-time connection to the 42nd president. During the Clinton administration, Gearan was assistant to the president, director of communications and deputy chief of staff. After leaving ...

