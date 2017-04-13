Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Kendrick

Don't Miss
April 13, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Traffic Stop – Warrantless Search People v. Kendrick KA 02-00049 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a controlled substance. At the suppression hearing the court held that the driver of the vehicle consented to the search and ...

