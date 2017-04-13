Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Kendrick

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Traffic Stop – Warrantless Search People v. Kendrick KA 02-00049 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a controlled substance. At the suppression hearing the court held that the driver of the vehicle consented to the search and ...