Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / GRAWA President’s Message: GRAWA’s Social and Racial Justice Committee sees strong interest

GRAWA President’s Message: GRAWA’s Social and Racial Justice Committee sees strong interest

By: Commentary: PAMELA REYNOLDS April 13, 2017 0

Last summer, following several national news reports of the senseless deaths of African-American men and the senseless deaths of law enforcement officers and increasing tension and strife regarding racial issues nationally and locally, GRAWA Immediate Past President Jill Paperno approached the GRAWA Board about these events and what, if anything, GRAWA should do in response ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo