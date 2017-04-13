Is Bannon in peril? Trump comments worry his populist base

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has declared: "I am my own strategist." That would seem to bode poorly for his actual strategist, Steve Bannon. And Trump now appears to be publicly distancing himself. In an interview with The New York Post, the president said "I like Steve" and called his adviser "a good guy" — but ...