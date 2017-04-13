Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 7, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ROTOLO, PETER B 481 MARWOOD ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 Favor: ROTOLO, IRENE G Attorney: ZULEIKA SHEPARD ESQ Amount: $24,424.85 SANABRIA, HECTOR 546 DRIVING PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 Favor: OLIVERAS, KATHIA Attorney: ZULEIKA SHEPARD ESQ Amount: $2,213.44 SPENCER, ...

