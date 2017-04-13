Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT April 13, 2017 0

CHICAGO — The passenger dragged from a United flight lost two front teeth and suffered a broken nose and a concussion, his lawyer said Thursday, accusing the airline industry of having "bullied" its customers for far too long. "Are we going to continue to be treated like cattle?" attorney Thomas Demetrio asked. The passenger, Dr. David Dao, ...

