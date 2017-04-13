Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



CHICAGO — The passenger dragged from a United flight lost two front teeth and suffered a broken nose and a concussion, his lawyer said Thursday, accusing the airline industry of having "bullied" its customers for far too long. "Are we going to continue to be treated like cattle?" attorney Thomas Demetrio asked. The passenger, Dr. David Dao, ...