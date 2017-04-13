Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed April 7, 2017

Mortgages filed April 7, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded April 7, 2017   86   BRIGHTON BUCHHEIT, KELLI A & CHRISTOPHER, KELI A Property Address: 113 VILLAGE LN, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3039 Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $41,000.00   CHURCHVILLE HARDING, BRENDA & HARDING, MARK A Property Address: 220 BROMLEY RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9768 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $3,012.12 SMITH, AMY E & STINER, ROBERT J Property Address: 31 HAVERHILL CIR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9706 Lender: ESL ...

