Amanda Maxim | Dixon Schwabl

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Amanda Maxim has joined Dixon Schwabl as media strategist. Maxim oversees all media activities for Frontier Communications in all markets across the United States. She works closely with the traditional and digital media buying teams, as well as the account services and analytics departments, to ensure the completion of all media campaigns. Maxim joins Dixon ...