Amanda Maxim | Dixon Schwabl

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2017 0

Amanda Maxim has joined Dixon Schwabl as media strategist. Maxim oversees all media activities for Frontier Communications in all markets across the United States. She works closely with the traditional and digital media buying teams, as well as the account services and analytics departments, to ensure the completion of all media campaigns. Maxim joins Dixon ...

