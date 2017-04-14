Commentary: Criminal forensics isn’t a science — but it could be

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The latest victim of Trump administration cuts — the National Commission on Forensic Science — could have more accurately been called "The Commission to Help Forensics Become a Real Science." That would better reflect the magnitude of the job handed to this 30-member panel of experts, tasked with evaluating widely used but scientifically untested crime-solving ...