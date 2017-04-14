Commentary: Justice for the wrongfully convicted

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Eleven years ago — while on leave from Iraq — Sgt. Raymond Jennings was arrested at gunpoint and accused of murdering 18-year-old Michelle O'Keefe. Jennings was convicted and appeared destined to die in prison, having been given a 40-years-to-life sentence. The California Supreme Court declined to review his conviction. Then something amazing happened: The district attorney's ...