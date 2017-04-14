Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2017 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1---228 Michigan LLC v “John” “Doe” & “Jane” “Doe,” 61 Ringle St – Burgess & Miraglia 2---DHB3 LLC v Kelly Guiles, 22 Stratford Park – Burgess & Miraglia 3---Freeman Associates v Makhia Clark, 268 Hamilton St – Burgess & Miraglia 4---Hojack Connections LLC v Thomas Sheehen Sims, 856 No Plymouth Ave – LaFay ...

