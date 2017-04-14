Ex-NFL star Hernandez acquitted in Boston double murder

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

BOSTON — Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who is already serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a spilled drink. The former tight end for the New England Patriots wept quietly as the verdicts were read in Boston. A few ...