Fourth Department – Supplemental Uninsured Motorist Coverage: Caum v. Safeco Insurance Company of America

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Supplemental Uninsured Motorist Coverage Pre-existing Condition – Question of Fact Caum v. Safeco Insurance Company of America CA 16-00601 Appealed from Supreme Court, Steuben County Background: The plaintiff sustained injuries when she was involved in a rear-end motor vehicle accident. Following the settlement of the claim against the other driver, the ...