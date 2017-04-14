Don't Miss
Is this a new Trump? Abrupt reversals may reflect experience

By: The Associated Press Jill Colvin April 14, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is abruptly reversing himself on key issues. And for all his usual bluster, he's startlingly candid about the reason: He's just now really learning about some of them. "After listening for 10 minutes, I realized it's not so easy," the president said after a discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping ...

