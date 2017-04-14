Kristin Lemley | Bergmann Associates

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Kristin Lemley has joined the staff of leading engineering and architecture firm Bergmann Associates as design engineer on the New York Buildings team. Lemley, who previously worked for Rochester Gas and Electric as a gas engineer, will perform design engineering duties for the energy and environmental suite. She attended the University of Michigan and received ...