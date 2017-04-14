Madison Dixon-Schwabl | Dixon Schwabl

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2017 0

Madison Dixon-Schwabl has joined Dixon Schwabl as executive assistant. Dixon-Schwabl keeps the executive team running smoothly by maintaining schedules and managing client and visitor needs. She works closely with the Dixon Schwabl leadership team to coordinate appointments, conferences and travel arrangements in addition to assisting team members with research projects. Prior to joining the agency, Dixon-Schwabl spent ...

