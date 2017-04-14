Melanie Bracaglia | Dixon Schwabl

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Melanie Bracaglia has taken the role of senior media planner/buyer for Dixon Schwabl. Bracaglia uses her strategizing skills to maintain schedules, promotions and media buys. She works exclusively on the Frontier Communications account and with the client to achieve and exceed media buying goals. Bracaglia rejoined Dixon Schwabl in 2016, having served as the agency’s media ...