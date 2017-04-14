Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Melanie Bracaglia | Dixon Schwabl

Melanie Bracaglia | Dixon Schwabl

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2017 0

Melanie Bracaglia has taken the role of senior media planner/buyer for Dixon Schwabl. Bracaglia uses her strategizing skills to maintain schedules, promotions and media buys. She works exclusively on the Frontier Communications account and with the client to achieve and exceed media buying goals. Bracaglia rejoined Dixon Schwabl in 2016, having served as the agency’s media ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo