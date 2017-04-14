Don't Miss
Michael Foster | Dixon Schwabl

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2017

Michael Foster has joined Dixon Schwabl as senior web developer. Foster works daily with art directors, writers and marketing analysts to develop interactive solutions for clients. He is also responsible for using coding, design, and content management systems to build email pages and banner ads. Other responsibilities include testing digital solutions across specified devices and ...

