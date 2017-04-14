Nicholas Tomkinson | Bergmann Associates

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Nicholas Tomkinson has joined the staff of leading engineering and architecture firm Bergmann Associates as design engineer in the New York Infrastructure teams respectively. Tomkinson, who previously worked for GPD Group as a designer in Akron, Ohio, will work on sheet pile design, stability analysis, cost estimate and wall extension designs under the direction of ...