Nicholas Tomkinson | Bergmann Associates

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2017 0

Nicholas Tomkinson has joined the staff of leading engineering and architecture firm Bergmann Associates as design engineer in the New York Infrastructure teams respectively. Tomkinson, who previously worked for GPD Group as a designer in Akron, Ohio, will work on sheet pile design, stability analysis, cost estimate and wall extension designs under the direction of ...

