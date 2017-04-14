Richard Ferrari | Community Bank N.A.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2017 0

Richard Ferrari has joined Community Bank N.A. as a commercial banking officer. Ferrari will manage new business with present and prospective customers, as well as maintain current customer relationships. He will also be responsible for providing direct service to commercial customers pertaining to deposit, loan, and other products and services. Before joining the Community Bank ...

