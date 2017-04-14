Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Robin Merrill Lorenzo | Dixon Schwabl

Robin Merrill Lorenzo | Dixon Schwabl

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2017 0

Robin Merrill Lorenzo has joined Dixon Schwabl as a senior copywriter. Lorenzo works primarily with the account, creative and public relations departments to create targeted, comprehensive and integrated communications campaigns. She then develops these concepts into strategic, conversational copy to help clients achieve their business objectives. Prior to joining the agency, Lorenzo spent more than 20 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo