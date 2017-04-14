Don't Miss
Supreme Court retirement talk focuses on pivotal justice Kennedy

By: Bloomberg GREG STOHR April 14, 2017 0

Justice Anthony Kennedy reclaimed his position as the man in the middle of the U.S. Supreme Court when he swore in Neil Gorsuch, his former law clerk, as the newest justice. The question is whether Kennedy wants to keep that pivotal role in close decisions for longer than a few more months. Long before Gorsuch took his ...

