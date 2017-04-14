Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump’s D.C. hotel faces new legal challenges

Trump’s D.C. hotel faces new legal challenges

By: Bloomberg HUI-YONG YU April 14, 2017 0

A U.S. agency ruling affirming President Donald Trump's right to operate a hotel in a Washington building leased from the government has opened a potential new legal battle over whether the contract grants him benefits in violation of the Constitution. Under the so-called domestic emoluments clause, the president is prohibited from receiving any compensation from federal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo