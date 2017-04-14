Don't Miss
Tully Rinckey going global

Firm plans to add 120 lawyers by 2020

By: Bennett Loudon April 14, 2017

Attorney Mat Tully started what is now Tully Rinckey PLCC in 2003 with a five-year plan laying out goals that were actually achieved in 18 months. So he created another five-year plan and those goals were reached in about two years. With about 130 total employees, including about 80 attorneys, the Albany-based firm is now on its ...

