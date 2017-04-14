Don't Miss
Home / News / Who’s Dina Powell? A rising Trump national security figure

Who’s Dina Powell? A rising Trump national security figure

By: The Associated Press Catherine Lucey April 14, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The photo from inside Donald Trump's makeshift situation room at Mar-a-Lago affirmed what White House insiders have recognized for some time — that Dina Powell has quietly established herself as a White House power. Though sandwiched between other administration officials, the deputy national security adviser for strategy stands out as the only woman ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo